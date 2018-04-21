The Ampliz Family is 2000 Members Strong. Get the Ampliz Advantage

Launched on 22nd of January this year, Ampliz, the self service portal for database procurement and management has been able to secure over 2000 logins and counting.

The story so far- The database management platform that simplifies data acquisition

Everyone needs data; this truth is undeniable. How much stress and effort goes into acquiring this data is another story. Imagine a situation where you have done the grunt work and have acquired said files. How good is the data quality going to be? That is anybody’s guess.

This is where the product comes into its own. You check the data yourself. You search and find what you are looking for. You only purchase what you need and when you need it. This is the Ampliz Advantage. With over 36 million verified B2B contacts searchable and downloadable, 90 million direct dial numbers and organisational charts describing the structure of various companies, all with attached contact details, Ampliz is everything that anyone in business looking to generate leads needs.

Did we mention it’s a login based access only which means it’s secure and accessible anywhere with an internet connection. Think of the possibilities and how you can enable your teams worldwide.

What does Ampliz do for you?

The core strength of this platform is its ability to provide you with exact match counts based upon search criteria. It can be a person or a company. The self learning algorithm gets smarter each time you use it, allowing you to define the right query and extract positive results.

“We have been in the database business for 15 years and Ampliz is the product of understanding and reducing the stress of data purchase and management for our customers. I aim to take it to the levels of Facebook and make it as simple as possible” says Subhakar Rao, CEO of Ampliz.

It allows you to save your searches and also download files and keep them within the login or on your desktop/laptop/mobile. It enables you to take decisions and not restrict you based on where you are.

Is there more?

With data being the centre of focus on Ampliz, it has auxiliary features that help you do more with your data. “Reaching the right contact at the right time is the ultimate aim of any business. We understand the benefits of it and every feature on Ampliz is tailor made to fit this need” Vivian Bakthasegaran, Business Development, Ampliz.

Data Hosting- Upload all your marketing contacts onto a secure platform. This is all well and good but what benefits do you get by doing this? Ampliz lets you upload data as per your need, from whatever sources you want. What makes it better for you is that it lets you normalize and segment your data; either with pre determined filters or your own custom filters. What this does is it makes your data accessible, standardized and ready to be used.

Based upon this feature, Ampliz lets you do more with the data.

Appending- append the files you have uploaded, in a seamless, non intrusive manner. Not all our data is online. We have a master database of 64 million double verified B2B contacts. Populate your existing files with direct dial numbers, demographic information and a lot more, in an easy and fast manner.

Buy only net new data- upload you file and suppress it when you want to purchase data, so you get only net new data.

Other than these specific database management features, Ampliz lets you run active email verification within the platform. Upload a file you want to verify, select your API and verify it instantly!

Improving and sustaining database management processes has been the driving force behind launching this platform. 2000 clients have experienced it. Its time you come onboard and check it out!