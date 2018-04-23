Anchor Water Damage and Restoration Offers Carpet Cleaning Services

Using professional-grade methods, Anchor Water Damage & Restoration offers residential and commercial carpet cleaning services to keep carpets clean and safe.

[SOUTH JORDAN, 04/23/2018] – Anchor Water Damage & Restoration (Anchor), a restoration service company in Utah, offers carpet cleaning services to homes and commercial establishments in Salt Lake County. Carpet cleaning is part of the company’s water damage restoration and disaster cleaning and restoration routines, but it also offers the service separately.

Residential and Commercial Carpet Cleaning in Utah

Unlike permanent flooring such as wood or tile, carpets are made of permeable materials that absorb water and trap small particles that are difficult to clean. As such, carpets gather a lot of germs and debris, accumulating into a breeding ground for allergens and bacteria. Therefore, regular carpet cleaning becomes necessary for homes and offices.

Residential carpets may absorb pet stains, spots from spilled liquid, and other dirt and debris brought in from outdoors. Commercial carpets retain signs of high foot traffic, such as shoe smears, coffee spills, soil smudges, food crumbs, and a variety of items that could have fallen from desks such as pins, tissues, and nails.

Anchor manages a team of experienced staff who know the most efficient ways to handle stains and dirt. Its 15 years in the restoration industry has allowed it to develop efficient carpet cleaning solutions.

Effective Cleaning Methods

Anchor uses the same method it uses to treat carpets for its restoration services. After an initial evaluation, the company pre-treats the carpets with eco-friendly cleaning agents and a commercial-grade vacuum.

The team then uses a professional-grade truck to perform hot-steam extraction to disinfect the carpets. The procedure extracts the water and dirt from carpets, leaving no residue behind.

Finally, the staff apply a formula on the carpet that removes and blocks odors, ensuring the carpets’ clean appearance and good smell for a long time. This process will take carpets approximately six to eight hours to dry.

About Anchor Water Damage & Restoration

Anchor Water Damage & Restoration (Anchor) is a water damage and disaster restoration service company. Apart from water damage restoration, it handles mold remediation, carpet cleaning, and other restoration-related services. It has served Northern Utah homes and businesses since 2000.

Anchor is a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating.

Visit http://www.anchorrestoration.com today for a free on-site evaluation.