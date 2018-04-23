Corporate Trips: You’re Choice of Hotel Counts

With the rise in the number of young entrepreneurs and the consequent rise in the number of start-ups and business ventures in India, the country has witnessed a phenomenal increase in the number of corporate travellers too. With business trips becoming a trend amongst corporate organizations nowadays, a number of corporate travel portals have gained popularity amongst such organizations, the reason being that a good corporate travel portal serves as an all-in-one solution for all issues related to business trips.

Although corporate travel portals can be fully relied upon for getting bookings and reservations done,as far as booking a hotel for your stay is concerned, it would be advisable to consider either the various online hotel reservation sites in India or sites that offer b2b hotel booking for corporates. The reason why we so insist is that such sites take into consideration a number of factors while getting you the best hotel deals. Some of those factors are:-

1. Location

Since the hotel you choose is going to serve as the base for the entire duration of your stay, its location matters the most. As per your itinerary, that hotel must be chosen which is central to almost all the locations that you are scheduled to visit during your trip. An efficient hotel reservation site surely considers this factor while showing the best hotel deals for you.

2. Safety

Appearances are often deceptive. While a hotel might look attractive and grand from the outside, what also counts apart from the looks of the hotel building is the safety inside. Since a number of hotels tend to flout safety regulations, therefore, it is always wise to opt for a hotel that complies with all the prescribed safety norms. In case of any situation of emergency, hotels that abide by all the safety regulations and norms are more likely to better handle such situations and ensure the safety of all human lives.

3. Cleanliness and hygiene

Hotel rooms stay occupied almost round the year. Since a hotel room has been home to many visitors prior to you (and each visitor has his/her own habits and tendencies and/or levels of personal hygiene), it is essential that the hotel maintains a high level of cleanliness and hygiene inside every room. From tidy floors to hygienic washrooms and clean bedding, every bit counts in making your stay pleasant.

4. WiFi

Although a technological necessity, WiFi is nowadays considered a basic amenity that must be provided by a hotel. Since business trips need you to stay connected to the internet 24 by 7 and mobile internet connectivity cannot be relied upon all the time and in all locations, it, therefore, becomes imperative to choose a hotel that provides access to WiFi.

The most renowned hotel booking site that considers all the aforementioned factors while sorting the best deals for you is RoomsXpert. Its algorithm for searching the best hotel deals makes it the favourite of a number of organizations.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12704325-corporate-trips-youre-choice-of-hotel-counts.html