Deck-Rail.Com – For Modern Deck Railing System

Deck-Rail.Com has more than fifty years of experience in designing and installing railings. They offer pre-engineered and custom designed railing according to their customer requirements and these railings do not require any on-site welding. Their designs are unique and the materials are high in quality. The company is said to have 500 extruded shapes and you can get the products with your desired finishes and colors. The products are manufactured in the United States itself and they use aluminum instead of metal. Aluminum is lighter in weight, economical and does not get rusted. Installing aluminum is also easy when compared to metal.

Deck Railing

Cable railings have been used for a long time and it is a traditional method. Though it is being in the market for a very long time, it has various drawbacks in it. Deck-Rail.Com has up with a product which overcomes this cable railings disadvantages and that is said to be Wedgelock 3000. It is superior in quality to cable railings as well as has a better visual appearance. They are economic also since it does not require frequent maintenance. The floating corners make it pleasant to see. The screws and fasteners are not visible to enhance the appearance.

The installation of deck rails is easier it needs fewer and smaller posts. The installation can be done with simple hand tools. Either you can itself do it or you can get the help of a carpenter. The rails are long lasting and will not get rusted over time. They are flexible and tensionless thus does not require any replacement. You do not see any bowed ends. They don’t sag or break therefore the rails look the same even after many years of installation. They give you a modern look and has a longer life. Depending on their customers need, they offer guard rail with glass and handrail.

About Deck-Rail.Com

Deck-Rail.Com is experienced in designing as well as fabricating the metal and they focus on customer satisfaction. It is a Californian company and is licensed, bonded and insured. They provide shipping to all the states in the USA. They use only recyclable products. The posts and caps are made of aluminum. Even the extra material, cut-offs, and scraps are recycled. Though the aluminum is said to recyclable, they also meet the railing codes. To know more, visit http://deck-rail.com/

Address:

1483 67th St, Emeryville, CA 94608

(510) 776-6759