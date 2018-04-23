Gastric Mind Band Provides Weight Loss Surgery Without The Surgery!

The Gastric Mind Band Clinic in Fuengirola in Spain combines Cognitive Behaviour Therapy with Hypnotherapy to cause patients to lose weight. In effect, the patient undergoes weight loss surgery to insert a gastric band without actually having any surgery and without taking weight loss pills.

It works on the basis that almost all cases of being overweight are as a result of a psychological issue. As the clinic says, nobody is born obese, and being overweight is a result of a learnt behaviour. People are rarely overweight because they simply want to eat too much, but it may be something that they learned in childhood such as a parent telling them to clean their plate. In other cases people may be suffering from a range of issues such as depression, boredom, loneliness, or they may eat when they are tired, or even to give themselves a reward or to please another person.

The Clinic provides patients with sessions over four days and these are highly structured so that they get the patient to ask themselves a series of very deep psychological questions that they may never have considered to be relevant to their weight. The aim is to help the patient to change their thinking about their relationship with food, and embed new ways of thinking and more helpful behaviours about food which result in the patient losing weight without the continual struggle of keeping up with diets.

In the fourth and final session, the patient is shown a video of gastric band surgery, and is then hypnotised and taken on a virtual journey from hospital ward to the operating theatre to undergo the surgery themselves.

Following treatment, the Clinic keeps in touch with the patient by phone, email, or Skype in order to monitor their progress and answer any questions or concerns.