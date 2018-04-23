Main Line Realtor® Sage Realty Presents Downsizing Event

Main Line Realtor® Sage Realty will host an event designed to inform the Main Line community in the techniques of Downsizing. The event, called “Downsizing: You Can Do This!” will be held on Thursday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Barn at Valley Forge Flowers, 503 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA.

“Downsizing can be a really tricky and overwhelming step for homeowners,” says Linda Walters, founder of Sage Realty. “We want to help our Main Line neighbors by giving them information that can simplify their moves.”

The May event will feature local business owners who will speak on various aspects of downsizing. Residents can enjoy drinks and delicious hors d’oeuvres from 12th Street Catering while choosing the talk best suited to their needs. Presenters will repeat their talks during the two hours so residents can tailor the evening to their interests. Attendees will receive 20% off of all the sought-after items offered for sale at the Barn!

The following presentations will take place at the downsizing event:

How Do I Sell and Where Can I Go? — Sage Realty

The New Word You Cannot Say in Polite Company – Downsizing — Freeman’s Auctioneers & Appraisers

What if I Want to Stay? Or Need Care? – Surrey Services for Seniors

Where Do I Begin? – Your Organizing Consultants

Can You Afford To Downsize? – Addis Hill

For information about the Downsizing event or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downsizing-you-can-do-this-tickets-43095343332