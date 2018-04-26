Baseer Ali challenges Bangalore to move like YnR

Bangalore 26th April 2018: Spykar Lifestyle calls upon the young and restless of Bangalore to come along and match the steps of Splitsvilla sensation Baseer Ali. The restless flashmob will be seen swaying to the Instagram video trend that will translate on-ground – An activity taken up for the very first time. The campaign sets a rhythm by introducing a special dance mascot that challenges the youth to dance like him.

Spykar embodies the ideology of the youth – the young & restless. But most importantly, the brand has always led with participating in the promise of delivering the best. Through the current YnR campaign we would like to highlight today’s millennial attitude with a sense of optimism and togetherness.

To be a part of the activity log onto https://www.instagram.com/spykarofficial/?hl=en

Date and Time: Saturday 28th April 2018

Time: 5.00 PM onwards

Venue Details: Soul Space, Central mall, Outer Ring Rd, Bellandur, Bengaluru,

ENTRY FREE