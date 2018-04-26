Grand Re-Opening: Defuniak Springs has a Fresh New Photography Studio

Tina Smith Photography has launched a new studio location in beautiful Defuniak Springs, FL. As an on-location beach photographer in Destin FL for many years, Tina gets frequent requests for studio sessions, and has now opened her new larger studio location to offer families private studio portraits.

On March 17th, 2018 Tina Smith Photography held mini-sessions to a small select group of clients as a pre-opening special. The studio is now open to everyone, and is taking new session appointments for studio portraits, senior sessions and family portraits. Defuniak Springs just a short, scenic ride from Destin, FL and as Tina says, “It’ll be worth the drive”. Tina invites anyone interested to visit her website, or to call to learn more about her photography services.

“I cannot express in words the joy I feel when a client “raves” over their finished portraits, it is truly an amazing experience every time.”

“My photography is about evoking emotion and telling their story — not just how someone looked at a certain moment in time,” says Tina. “I am expanding my business from on-location shoots into more contemporary studio portraiture,” she continues. “I am excited to be a part of such a beautiful community, and for the opportunity to have utilized some awesome local locations for photo shoots. Now I’m even more excited to be inviting my community to visit me.”

About Tina Smith Photography

Tina Smith is a Destin Photographer specializing in Beach Portrait Photography, Studio Portraits and Senior Portrait Photography. We love what we do and can’t wait to capture your memories. Service also provided in and around Ft Walton Beach, Seaside, Rosemary Beach, Watercolor, 30A, Defuniak Springs and Crestview FL.

If you would like more information, please call Tina Smith at (850) 307-8874, visit her website or email tinasmithphotography@yahoo.com

