Infrrd OCR Solution Gets A Brand New Update, Enabling Greater Scanning Efficiencies

April 25, 2018

San Jose, CA- Infrrd Inc., one of the leading AI solutions provider has announced the latest version of its OCR solution. Infrrd will make its new release available to its customers across the globe from 18th April 2018. The company is looking forward to making ‘Infrrd OCR’ customer-centric and accurate with this new version.

“We want to make OCR hassle-free and easy to use product for all our customers. All of our efforts are directed towards making our OCR solution the gold standard for accuracy and efficiency”, says Pallav Tandon, VP of Product Engineering for Infrrd.

The updated product has the following new features:

1. Support for new fields like billing time, date, transaction number, subtotal amount, tax details, tender particulars, and basket discount figures and many others. Infrrd OCR now also provides post-correction and enrichment.

2. Faster extraction is another attribute of the updated version of Infrrd OCR. They have optimized their extraction speed and cut down the processing time to 1/3rd.

3. Better accuracy due to advanced NLP and entity recognition improvements.

4. Customer level customizations of the extracted data allows splitting of the data, addition of different response structures or new fields.

5. Image stitching capability of Infrrd OCR allows unbound items of 2 or more scans from large document pages to be stitched together based on the overlapping sections. Data is then extracted from the single stitched image.

6. Compliance rules applied ensures that the OCR meets contractual obligations and stays compliant with GDPR.

7. Improved reference data integration through the use of APIs to feed in meta-data for intelligent matching with the scan output.

8. Mobile SDK can be integrated with the clients’ applications to scan receipts using IOS/Android smartphones in real-time. SDK provides edge detection, edge adjustment, blur detection, and multi-upload.

Availability:

The upgraded software will be available for different platforms like IOS and Android. To get a free demo of the product visit: https://infrrd.ai/requestDemo.html