Savor the flavor of the incredible “Golden Snitch”

Lifestyle
editor0

Do you wish to catch the Golden Snitch? How about we give you a chance to not only catch it but also taste it. Henpecked- Eat Drink & Obey offers “Golden Snitch” a truly, inspired dessert for Harry Potter’s most ardent fans.

Revive some of your fondest childhood memories with “The Golden Snitch”, a combination of 4 different types of mousse and warm brownie paired with a special raspberry gel and enfolded caramelized chocolate elegantly into a Golden Snitch.

So, why chase the quaffle when you can taste the golden snitch and celebrate Harry Potter Day only at Henpecked.

Related Posts

This is where people rent limos in Toronto

editor

Modest Clothing Finds a New Home in Fashion Thanks to SHUKR

editor

This popular facial cleansing brush gave me super smooth skin

santamedical

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *