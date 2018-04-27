Affordable Rental Homes In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/ 2018: Tenants consider a number of factors when they search for an ideal rental home. From location to rental price, a number of things affect one’s decision to take a specific property on rent. Keeping the need of people in mind, John Reider Properties provides a myriad of affordable and well-furnished rental home options to their clients in Killeen, TX.

Since 1995, the real estate agents have been rendering quality services to their clients. The dedicated staff helps them find a rental home that best suits their need & requirement. Their primary aim is to make the entire renting process smoother for them.

The agents are highly experienced and aim at providing high quality services to ensure complete satisfaction of their clientele. No matter whether you are in need of houses, duplexes, apartments, town homes, condo etc. you can always count on them.

Rental Services Offered

• Extensive MLS Listings – Their listing portal has an extensive list of rental homes that are available across Killeen. A brief description that states the location, size, rent amount, pet policy, amenities offered etc. is provided along. Anyone in search of a rental can check the homes available on their listing website.

• Property Inspection – The expert agents inspect the rental property thoroughly in advance to document condition of the house. They also suggest certain repairs to the property owner that must be done to ensure that the house is safe to dwell in.

• Closing The Deal – The agents help the people throughout the process. They assist the tenants in striking the best deal. Also they make sure hassle free paperwork for their clients.

Other Services

• Commercial properties for rent as well as sale

• Residential properties for rent as well as sale

• Property management services

For more information about rental homes in Killeen, feel free to call at (254) 699-8300. You can also pay a visit at 455 E, Central Texas Expwy, Suite 101, Harker Heights, TX 76548 or log on to http://johnreider.com/