The Home Comfort Experts Provides Indoor Air Quality Services to Prevent Health Problems

[Mishawaka, 4/27/2018] – The Home Comfort Experts wants Indiana residents to not only feel comfortable but safe in their homes as well. The company’s indoor air quality services will help residents breathe clean indoor air.

The home repair company reveals that a home could make its occupants sick, explaining that bacteria and viruses from heating and air conditioning systems could cause health problems.

Factors that Affect the Health

Some people breathe 90 percent of trapped stale, polluted air due to the construction form of houses, the Home Comfort Experts shares. For this reason, many forms of bacteria and viruses can develop inside the furnace and air conditioning systems, which bring various health problems.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air is among the top five environmental health risks today. Indoor air has 60 times greater levels of hazardous pollutants compared to outdoor air.

The Home Comfort Experts adds, citing data from the American College of Allergist & Asthma (ACAA), that 40 percent to 50 percent of all illnesses are due to polluted indoor air.

Improving Indoor Air Quality

Through duct cleaning, the company can remove pollutants in the air and help to improve indoor air quality. The Home Comfort Experts uses several systems in carrying out its services. One is the HEPA-AIRE method, which cleans ducts with the most advanced equipment available.

Another solution is the Ultraviolet Air Disinfection System, which eliminates bacteria, mold, and various living microorganisms. The HEPA Air Filtration, meanwhile, can remove contaminants down to 0.3 microns with the highest air filtration which is 99.97 percent efficient.

The Home Comfort Experts reminds Indiana residents that it is also important to have a well-designed and properly sealed duct system to make a home more comfortable, energy efficient, and safer.

The client-focused company further names other solutions:

High-Efficiency Media Air Cleaner

Electronic Air Cleaner

Electrostatic Air Cleaner

Dryer Vent Cleaning

About the Home Comfort Experts

The Home Comfort Experts specializes in high-quality plumbing, heating and air conditioning service and maintenance, equipment replacement and indoor air quality products and services. The family-owned company provides a Two-Year Client Trust Guarantee to clients as part of its commitment to a high standard of service.

