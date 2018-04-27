Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co.,Ltd Now Announces To Supply Flexible PVC Compound For The Footwear Industry

Tongxiang City, Zhejiang Province, China – In the footwear industry, flexible PVC compounds are an important element, required to manufacture high quality sleepers, sandals, rain boots and other products. China based Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co.,Ltd assures of supplying flexible PVC compounds for the footwear industry with environment-friendly features.

The company specializes in the flexible PVC compound, used for the production of footwear with excellent transparency and shine. The compound is non-toxic and odorless for companies to produce quality footwear for their customers. The company spokesperson reveals that they can supply flexible PVC compounds with custom properties, and can modify the common parameters, such as hardness, specific gravity, tensile strength, tearing strength, elongation ability, etc. One can choose the properties of the compound as per their machining requirement and can produce superior quality products.

Besides flexible and clear PVC compounds, the company can also supply the UPVC granule that is used primarily in making window and door frames. The granules can allow producing tough and robust products that can withstand the outside weather conditions. With an outstanding surface finish, the granules can be used in many other applications as well, such as hard tubes and pipes for transporting different fluids. The spokesperson reveals that they have the latest machines in their facility to formulate UPVC granules that can also be used in the injection molding for producing products, like transparent wheels, clear lampshades, and transparent lights and so on.

Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co.,Ltd supplies PVC particles that can be used in the extrusion process for manufacturing clear price tag profiles. The spokesperson states that they have PVC granules with RoHS quality that can be used in different industries. With over 20 years of experience, the company can supply PVC compounds to international companies with custom specifications. They can modify the properties of the compounds, such as hardness, specific gravity and others. Companies can pick the PVC particle as per their production needs.

One can learn about the different types of PVC compounds the company can supply by visiting their website https://www.lcpvc.com.

About Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co.,Ltd.

Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co.,Ltd is focused on modified PVC granules and has been providing all kinds of high quality PVC pellets for different industries for more than 20 years. The company has the most professional R&D team, working to modify PVC granules as per the industry needs. The company’s main products are rigid PVC compound, soft PVC compound, UPVC compound, and clear PVC compound.

Contact Person: Jane Tang

Telephone: +86 573 8861 8523

Email: sales@lcpvc.info

Website: www.lcpvc.com